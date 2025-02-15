Update: Wind advisory issued for Georgia for Sunday

The National Weather Service issued an updated wind advisory at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday valid for Sunday between midnight and noon. The advisory is for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Lumpkin and White counties.

The NWS says, "Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," explains the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects."