Atlanta Weather

Wind advisory issued for Effingham County for Thursday

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory at 5:09 p.m. on Wednesday valid for Thursday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The NWS states, "Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," explains the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution."

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Columbia and Richmond counties under a wind advisory Thursday
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm watch for Bryan County until Wednesday morning
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm watch issued for Bryan County until Wednesday morning
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm watch for Glynn County until Wednesday evening
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Update: Rip current statement affecting Glynn County until early Friday morning43m ago
Update: High surf advisory for Glynn County until early Friday morning – breaking waves...43m ago
Update: Glynn County under a flood watch until Thursday evening49m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Fani Willis’ fundraising soars in Fulton County prosecutor’s race
Community mourns Rockdale official who died after speaking at chemical fire public...
Fulton jailer accused of taking bribes from family of Young Thug co-defendant