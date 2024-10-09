Wind advisory issued for Effingham County for Thursday

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory at 5:09 p.m. on Wednesday valid for Thursday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The NWS states, "Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," explains the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution."