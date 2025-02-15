Wind advisory issued for Augusta metropolitan area for Sunday

On Saturday at 1:29 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory valid for Sunday between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. The advisory is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

The NWS comments, "Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Some gusts over 50 mph are possible early Sunday morning."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," explains the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects."