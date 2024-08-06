Wind advisory for Southeast Georgia until Tuesday evening

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory at 8:07 a.m. on Tuesday in effect until 8 p.m. The advisory is for Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Trout River and South Central Duval as well as Glynn and Camden counties.

The NWS comments, "West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to near 40 mph."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," comments the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution."