Atlanta Weather

Wind advisory for Glynn County until early Wednesday morning

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. a wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid from 10 p.m. until Wednesday 4 a.m.

The NWS comments, "Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 40 mph expected along the coast."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," adds the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution."

Source: The National Weather Service

