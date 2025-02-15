Update: Wind advisory for Georgia for Sunday

On Saturday at 1:37 p.m. an updated wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Sunday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The advisory is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS states, "Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph expected."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," adds the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects."