Wind advisory for Georgia for Sunday

A wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday at 3:18 a.m. valid for Sunday between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. The advisory is for Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin, Early, Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes and Lanier counties.

The NWS adds, "Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 to 45 mph expected."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," comments the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects."