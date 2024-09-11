Wind advisory affecting Northwest Metro Atlanta Thursday and Friday

On Wednesday at 2:55 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory valid from Thursday 8 a.m. until Friday 5 a.m. The advisory is for Floyd, Bartow and Cherokee counties.

The NWS describes, "East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," explains the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution."