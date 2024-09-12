Atlanta Weather

Wind advisory affecting Georgia until early Friday morning

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory at 3:22 a.m. on Thursday valid from 8 a.m. until Friday 5 a.m. The advisory is for Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Douglas and DeKalb counties.

The NWS states, "East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," says the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution."

Source: The National Weather Service

