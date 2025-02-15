Atlanta Weather
Wind advisory affecting Georgia Sunday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 minute ago

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday valid for Sunday between midnight and noon. The advisory is for Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery and Toombs counties.

The NWS says, "Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," says the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects."

Source: The National Weather Service

