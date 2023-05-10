BreakingNews
Cobb police, GBI at scene of officer-involved shooting in Lithia Springs
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: May not notice, but a cold front is dropping humidity

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

The weather is going to be a little more comfortable in metro Atlanta Wednesday, at least it won’t be as sticky outside.

A cold front moved through the area overnight and stalled out in the southwest part of the state.

“We’re on the nicer side of that front, so partly cloudy skies (today),” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “We’re in the spring sweet spot.”

Morning temperatures are in the mid-60s for much of the area, and it’ll warm up to the mid-80s. By the evening, some isolated storms could pop up in far West Georgia, closer toward the Alabama line.

Thursday and Friday will hang on to a chance of isolated storms, but it’s a low chance. High temperatures will linger in the low to mid-80s for the rest of the week, but some summertime heat is building for the weekend. Saturday is projected to be the first 90-degree day this year.

On average, the first day of 90-degree weather is on June 2. Last year, the first day to break 90 degrees was May 19.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

