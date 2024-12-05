Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Weather alert issued for fire danger in Georgia until Thursday evening

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

A report was issued from the National Weather Service on Thursday at 3:38 a.m. for fire danger until 7:15 p.m. The alert is for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock and Warren counties.

"Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be northwest at 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts up to 25 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution," according to the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
Update: Georgia under a freeze warning until Wednesday morning
Placeholder Image
Southwest Georgia under a freeze warning Wednesday
Placeholder Image
Update: Augusta metropolitan area under a lake wind advisory until early Thursday evening
Placeholder Image
Freeze warning for Southwest Georgia for Wednesday
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Update: Augusta metropolitan area under a lake wind advisory until early Thursday evening
The freeze warning is forecast to expire at 9 a.m.
Southwest Georgia under a freeze warning Wednesday
Featured
Placeholder Image
YSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’ in lengthy Atlanta gang trial
Promised Druid Hills High renovations to cost millions more. Now what?
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann avoid home foreclosure yet again