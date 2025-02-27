Weather alert issued for fire danger in Augusta metropolitan area until Thursday night

A weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday at 10:05 a.m. for fire danger until 10:15 p.m. The alert is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

"The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity values, and southwest winds gusting to 25-30 mph today will lead to elevated fire danger conditions. Low relative humidity values are expected to continue through Saturday. Although winds are expected to be lighter on Friday, elevated fire danger will persist. Winds pick back up on Saturday, gusting to 25-30 mph once again. The main threat for increased fire danger will be during the daytime hours, especially each afternoon," states the NWS.

The NWS comments, "Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution."