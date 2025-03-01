Weather alert issued for elevated fire danger in Georgia until Saturday evening

A weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday at 2:49 a.m. for elevated fire danger until 7 p.m. The alert is for Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin, Early, Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes and Lanier counties.

"Relative Humidities will decrease to around 25 percent or less for several hours this afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, a dry cold frontal passage will lead to westerly winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to around 20 mph. With dry fuels, elevated fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities as to whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution," according to the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service