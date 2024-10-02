Weather alert issued for dense fog in Rockdale County until 1 a.m. Wednesday

A report was issued from the National Weather Service on Tuesday at 9:58 p.m. for dense fog until Wednesday at 1 a.m.
"Some patchy dense fog enhanced by the smoke plume will restrict visibilities to less than one mile across portions of Rockdale County. If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you," states the NWS.
Fog safety: Tips from the NWS for safe travels
If you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:
Reduce speed:
• Slow down and allocate extra travel time to reach your destination safely.
Visibility priority:
• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If available, employ your fog lights.
Avoid high-beams:
• Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.
Keep a safe distance:
• Keep a considerable following distance to account for sudden stops or shifts in traffic patterns.
Stay in your lane:
• To ensure you are staying in the correct lane, use the road's lane markings as a guide.
Visibility near zero:
• In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business, and stop.
No parking options:
• If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you.
By adhering to these NWS precautions, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the likelihood of accidents and ensuring your personal safety.
Source: The National Weather Service