Atlanta Weather

Weather alert issued for dense fog in Inland Glynn and Coastal Glynn until Sunday morning

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

The National Weather Service issued a report at 5:34 a.m. on Sunday for dense fog until 9 a.m.

"Patchy fog developments will persist through the morning over inland areas across inland northeast Florida and inland Southeast Georgia. Intermittent and patchy dense fog will impact aforementioned areas until around 9 a.m. Given the nature of the fog visibilities on area roadways can reduce to one half mile or less over short distances," says the NWS.

Navigating fog: Safety tips by the NWS

If you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:

Reduce speed:

• Slow down and allow extra travel time to reach your destination safely.

Visibility priority:

• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which automatically activate your taillights. Utilize fog lights if your vehicle is equipped with them.

Avoid high-beams:

• Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.

Keep your distance:

• Maintain a significant following distance to account for abrupt stops or shifts in traffic patterns.

Stay in your lane:

• Use the road's lane markings as a guide to staying in the correct lane.

Zero visibility strategy:

• In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business, and stop.

No parking options:

• If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights remain unlit, minimizing the chance of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.

By adhering to these NWS recommendations, you can navigate foggy conditions with greater safety, mitigating the risk of accidents and prioritizing your well-being.

Source: The National Weather Service

