Weather alert issued for dense fog in Glynn County Thursday morning

Fog safety: Tips from the NWS for safe travels

If you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:

Moderate your speed:

• Slow down and allow extra travel time to reach your destination safely.

Visibility matters:

• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If available, employ your fog lights.

Avoid high-beams:

• Refrain from using high-beam lights, as they create glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Keep a safe distance:

• Maintain a generous following distance to account for abrupt stops or shifting traffic patterns.

Stay in your lane:

• Use the road's lane markings as a guide to staying in the correct lane.

Visibility near zero:

• In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, initiate your hazard lights and locate a secure spot, such as a nearby business parking area, to pull over and come to a halt.

No parking options:

• If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you.

By adhering to these NWS recommendations, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring your well-being.

Source: The National Weather Service