Weather alert issued for dense fog in Georgia until Tuesday morning

If you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:

Moderate your speed:

• Slow down and allocate extra time for your trip to reach your destination safely.

Visibility priority:

• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If you have fog lights, use them.

Avoid high-beams:

• Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.

Keep your distance:

• Maintain a generous following distance to account for abrupt stops or shifting traffic patterns.

Stay in your lane:

• To ensure you are staying in the correct lane, use the road's lane markings as a guide.

Zero visibility protocol:

• In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a safe spot, like a nearby business parking lot, to pull over and stop.

Limited parking options:

• If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you.

By adhering to these precautions from the NWS, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the likelihood of accidents and ensuring your personal safety.

Source: The National Weather Service