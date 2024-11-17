Atlanta Weather
Weather alert issued for dense fog in Georgia Sunday morning

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

A weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday at 6:09 a.m. for dense fog until 9 a.m. The alert is for Stephens, Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.

"Clear sky and light wind has allowed fog to develop around the lakes over northeast Georgia and the western Upstate. The fog was locally dense in some locations, with the visibility sharply reduced to one-quarter mile or less. People driving around some of the big lakes could encounter fog banks with very poor visibility. The fog is expected to lift by 9 or 10 am. If you encounter the fog, slow down and leave plenty of room ahead of you," according to the NWS.

Fog safety: Tips from the NWS for safe travels

If you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:

Moderate your speed:

• Slow down and allow extra travel time to reach your destination safely.

Visibility priority:

• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which automatically activate your taillights. Utilize fog lights if your vehicle is equipped with them.

Avoid high-beams:

• Refrain from using high-beam lights, as they create glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Keep your distance:

• Maintain a generous following distance to account for abrupt stops or shifting traffic patterns.

Stay in your lane:

• Use the road's lane markings as a guide to remaining in the correct lane.

Zero visibility strategy:

• In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, initiate your hazard lights and locate a secure spot, such as a nearby business parking area, to pull over and come to a halt.

No parking options:

• If no parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far to the roadside as possible. Once stationary, turn off all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights are not illuminated, reducing the risk of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.

By adhering to these NWS recommendations, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring your well-being.

Source: The National Weather Service

