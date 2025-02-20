Breaking: Delta offers $30,000 to each passenger aboard plane that crashed in Toronto
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Weather alert issued for black ice in Northeast Georgia until Thursday morning

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

A report was issued from the National Weather Service on Wednesday at 9:54 p.m. for black ice until Thursday at 7 a.m. The alert is for Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.

"Although most of the precipitation has moved east of our area, some locations are still reporting light drizzle and wet roads. As temperatures drop below freezing across the area overnight, patchy black ice may develop on roadways and other hard surfaces. Motorists should be especially careful Thursday morning as temperatures are not expected to warm above freezing until late morning across most of the area. If driving, slow down and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles," says the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service

More Stories

Keep Reading

ajc.com

Rain has left metro Atlanta, but flooding lingers

The Latest

ajc.com

Update: Prepare for black ice in Georgia until Thursday morning

47m ago

Update: Rabun County under a winter weather advisory until Thursday midday

50m ago

Update: Central Georgia under a flood warning until early Thursday morning

2h ago

Featured

In 2020, ministers and seminary students were sent to polling locations throughout the state to monitor, offer encouragement and diffuse tense situations as a part of the New Georgia Project’s Faith Initiative. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Staffers at embattled New Georgia Project say they were fired after trying to unionize

Staffers at the New Georgia Project say they were fired after attempting to unionize.

Gullah Geechee-led referendum on Sapelo Island: What you need to know

A voter referendum organized by Gullah Geechee residents of Sapelo Island aimed at repealing a Georgia county zoning change is set for Oct. 1. Here's what you need to know.

Road closures expected in Midtown for Tyler Perry film

Several streets around Tech Square in Midtown Atlanta will be closed off to vehicles and pedestrians Wednesday evening for a Tyler Perry production.