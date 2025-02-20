Weather alert issued for black ice in Northeast Georgia until Thursday morning

A report was issued from the National Weather Service on Wednesday at 9:54 p.m. for black ice until Thursday at 7 a.m. The alert is for Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.

"Although most of the precipitation has moved east of our area, some locations are still reporting light drizzle and wet roads. As temperatures drop below freezing across the area overnight, patchy black ice may develop on roadways and other hard surfaces. Motorists should be especially careful Thursday morning as temperatures are not expected to warm above freezing until late morning across most of the area. If driving, slow down and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles," says the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service