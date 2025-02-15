Weather alert for gusty showers in Southeast Georgia early Saturday evening

A report was issued from the National Weather Service on Saturday at 5:08 p.m. for gusty showers until 5:45 p.m. The alert is for Appling, Wayne and Pierce counties.
Residents may experience wind gusts of up to 40 mph.
"At 5:08 p.m., Doppler radar tracked gusty showers over Bristol, or near Patterson, moving north at 25 mph," according to the NWS. "Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects."
The alert is for Bristol.
The NWS states, "If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building."
Rainy day rules: How to stay safe in heavy precipitation
When heavy rain sets in, the risk of flooding and hazardous driving conditions rises. Whether it's prolonged rainfall or rapid runoff, being prepared is essential. Here are some valuable safety tips from the NWS to ensure you stay safe in heavy rain:
Beware of rapid water flow:
• During heavy rain, avoid playing near culverts or drainage ditches, where swift-moving water can pose a serious risk.
Maintain safe driving distances:
• The two-second rule for following distance is your ally in heavy rain. Extend it to four seconds to ensure safe spacing in adverse conditions.
Slow down and drive with care:
• On wet roads, reducing your speed is crucial. Ease off the gas pedal gradually and avoid abrupt braking to prevent skidding.
Choose your lane wisely:
• Stick to the middle lanes to minimize the risk of hydroplaning. Outer lanes are more prone to accumulating water.
Visibility matters:
• Enhance your visibility in heavy rain by turning on your headlights. Watch out for vehicles in blind spots, as rain-smeared windows can obscure them.
Watch out for slippery roads:
• The first half-hour of rain is when roads are slickest due to a mix of rain, grime, and oil. Exercise heightened caution during this period.
Keep a safe distance from large vehicles:
• Large trucks and buses can reduce your visibility with tire spray. Avoid tailgating and pass them swiftly and safely.
Mind your windshield wipers:
Overloaded wiper blades can hinder visibility. If rain severely limits your sight, pull over and wait for conditions to improve. Seek refuge at rest areas or protected spots. When stopping roadside, position your vehicle as far off the road as possible, ideally beyond guardrails. Keep your headlights on and activate emergency flashers to alert other drivers.
In the face of heavy rain, these precautions can make a significant difference in ensuring your safety on the road. Remember to stay informed about weather conditions and heed guidance from local authorities for a secure journey.
Source: The National Weather Service
