Weather alert for fog in Southeast Georgia until Sunday morning

A report from the National Weather Service was issued on Sunday at 3:28 a.m. for fog until 9 a.m. The alert is for Inland Bryan and Inland Chatham as well as Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Long and Liberty counties.
"There is the potential for patchy freezing fog on a few roads this morning. As a result, icy spots could form on paved surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, primary and secondary roads and parking lots. This is similar to black ice, which is difficult to see and distinguish from dry surfaces. The deceptive nature can catch you unaware while you are driving, causing you to lose control of your motor vehicle," says the NWS.
The NWS states, "If you plan to drive, remain alert for freezing fog, and slow your driving speed."
Guidance from the NWS for navigating foggy conditions
If you need to drive through fog, remember these safety guidelines:
Moderate your speed:
• Slow down and allocate extra time for your trip to reach your destination safely.
Visibility matters:
• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If you have fog lights, use them.
Avoid high-beams:
• Refrain from using high-beam lights, as they create glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.
Keep your distance:
• Maintain a generous following distance to account for abrupt stops or shifting traffic patterns.
Stay in your lane:
• Use the road's lane markings as a guide to remaining in the correct lane.
Zero visibility strategy:
• In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a safe spot, like a nearby business parking lot, to pull over and stop.
Limited parking options:
• If no parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far to the roadside as possible. Once stationary, turn off all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights are not illuminated, reducing the risk of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.
By adhering to these recommendations from the NWS, you can navigate foggy conditions with greater safety, mitigating the risk of accidents and prioritizing your well-being.
Source: The National Weather Service