Weather alert for fog in Georgia until Tuesday morning

If you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:

Moderate your speed:

• Slow down and allocate extra travel time to reach your destination safely.

Visibility priority:

• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If available, employ your fog lights.

Avoid high-beams:

• Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.

Keep your distance:

• Leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

Stay in your lane:

• Use the road's lane markings as a guide to remaining in the correct lane.

Zero visibility protocol:

• In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a safe spot, like a nearby business parking lot, to pull over and stop.

No parking options:

• If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you.

By adhering to these NWS recommendations, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring your well-being.

Source: The National Weather Service