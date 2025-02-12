Weather alert for fog in Camden County until early Wednesday evening

A report was issued from the National Weather Service on Wednesday at 12:32 p.m. for fog until 4 p.m. for Camden County.
"Recent observations from St. Simons Island indicate that a bank of dense sea fog has moved onshore, with visible satellite imagery depicting this fog possible extending southward across Jekyll Island. This bank of locally dense sea fog should continue to lift northward this afternoon, with visibility impacts likely moving north of coastal southeast GA by late afternoon," says the NWS.
Guidance from the NWS for navigating foggy conditions
If you must venture out in foggy conditions, keep these safety tips from the NWS in mind:
Moderate your speed:
• Slow down and allocate extra time for your trip to reach your destination safely.
Visibility matters:
• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which automatically activate your taillights. Utilize fog lights if your vehicle is equipped with them.
Avoid high-beams:
• Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.
Keep your distance:
• Leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.
Stay in your lane:
• To ensure you are staying in the correct lane, use the road's lane markings as a guide.
Zero visibility strategy:
• In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, initiate your hazard lights and locate a secure spot, such as a nearby business parking area, to pull over and come to a halt.
No parking options:
• If no parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far to the roadside as possible. Once stationary, turn off all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights are not illuminated, reducing the risk of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.
By adhering to these recommendations from the NWS, you can navigate foggy conditions with greater safety, mitigating the risk of accidents and prioritizing your well-being.
Source: The National Weather Service
At least it’s not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch
While Atlanta will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain, most of North Georgia will see 3 to 5 inches by Thursday. Some isolated areas could get as much as 7 inches.
Atlanta tops the nation with major 4th grade reading gains. This program could be why
Fourth graders in Atlanta Public Schools made significant progress in national math and reading tests. Now the district will expand its reading program to middle schools.
3 Braves prospects who could emerge in 2025
Here are several Atlanta Braves farmhands who could put themselves firmly on the radar this year.