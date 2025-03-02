Weather alert for fire danger in Northeast Georgia until Sunday morning

A weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday at 9:54 p.m. for fire danger until Sunday at 6 a.m. The alert is for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.

"Another very dry day is expected on Sunday, with minimum relative humidity of 15 to 20 percent expected during the afternoon. While winds will be much weaker and temperatures much cooler Sunday, dry vegetation due to lack of recent rainfall combined with the dry air will once again enhance the wildfire danger across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. Multiple wildfires are ongoing across the area, and the South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a burn ban for the entire state. Outdoor burning is also strongly discouraged across the remainder of the area," says the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service