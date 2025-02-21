Update: Weather alert for fire danger in Georgia until Friday evening

The National Weather Service issued an updated report at 4:09 a.m. on Friday for fire danger until 7 p.m. The alert is for Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.
"Light winds and lower RH values of 25%-30% today for counties in Northeast Georgia. Though temperatures are expected to be cool, additional drying during mixing this afternoon will contribute to lower fuel moisture. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions," according to the NWS.
Source: The National Weather Service
Featured
Credit: Fulton County government
Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says
Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”
Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite
An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.