Update: Weather alert for fire danger in Georgia until Friday evening

The National Weather Service issued an updated report at 4:09 a.m. on Friday for fire danger until 7 p.m. The alert is for Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.

"Light winds and lower RH values of 25%-30% today for counties in Northeast Georgia. Though temperatures are expected to be cool, additional drying during mixing this afternoon will contribute to lower fuel moisture. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions," according to the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service