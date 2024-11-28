Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Weather alert for dense fog in Southeast Georgia until early Thursday morning

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday at 10:44 p.m. for dense fog until Thursday at 5 a.m. The alert is for Wayne, Brantley and Camden counties.

"Dense Fog along the I-95 corridor and coastal locations of SE GA has begun to spread west/northwest towards inland locations. Will continue to monitor to determine if a Dense Fog Advisory will be needed. Use your low beam headlights and make sure to leave plenty of distance between the vehicle in front of you," says the NWS.

Fog safety: Tips from the NWS for safe travels

If you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:

Reduce speed:

• Slow down and allocate extra time for your trip to reach your destination safely.

Visibility matters:

• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If you have fog lights, use them.

Avoid high-beams:

• Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.

Maintain safe gaps:

• Leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

Stay in your lane:

• Use the road's lane markings as a guide to remaining in the correct lane.

Zero visibility protocol:

• In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, initiate your hazard lights and locate a secure spot, such as a nearby business parking area, to pull over and come to a halt.

No parking options:

• If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights remain unlit, minimizing the chance of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.

By adhering to these precautions from the NWS, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the likelihood of accidents and ensuring your personal safety.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
Be prepared for dense fog in Georgia until 3 a.m. Wednesday
Placeholder Image
Update: Dense fog advisory issued for Georgia until Wednesday morning
Placeholder Image
Georgia under a dense fog advisory until Wednesday morning
Placeholder Image
Update: Dense fog advisory issued for Georgia until Wednesday morning
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Dense fog advisory for Georgia until early Thursday morning2h ago
Lake wind advisory issued for Augusta metropolitan area for Thursday
Update: Dense fog advisory issued for South Georgia until Wednesday morning
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Suspect identified, charged after DeKalb officers shot at condo complex
Contracting for Atlanta airport shops prompts harsh response
Can Georgia Tech fans root for Georgia? Meet a couple that learned to