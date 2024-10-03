Breaking: Conyers plant fire: Atlanta mayor advises staying indoors if haze reaches city
Atlanta Weather

Weather alert for dense fog in Columbia and Richmond counties Thursday morning

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

A weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday at 6:36 a.m. for dense fog until 9 a.m.

"Patchy dense fog is developing this morning across the Midlands and Central Savannah River Area. Visibilities at times will drop to 1/4 mile or less. Motorists are urged to use caution as visibilities may change rapidly," says the NWS.

Navigating fog: Safety tips by the NWS

If you must venture out in foggy conditions, keep these safety tips from the NWS in mind:

Reduce speed:

• Slow down and allocate extra time for your trip to reach your destination safely.

Visibility priority:

• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which automatically activate your taillights. Utilize fog lights if your vehicle is equipped with them.

Avoid high-beams:

• Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.

Keep a safe distance:

• Maintain a significant following distance to account for abrupt stops or shifts in traffic patterns.

Stay in your lane:

• Use the road's lane markings as a guide to staying in the correct lane.

Zero visibility protocol:

• In situations of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a secure location, such as a nearby business's parking lot, to pull over and come to a stop.

No parking options:

• If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights remain unlit, minimizing the chance of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.

By adhering to these NWS recommendations, you can navigate foggy conditions with greater safety, mitigating the risk of accidents and prioritizing your well-being.

Source: The National Weather Service

