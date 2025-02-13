Weather alert for dense fog in Augusta metropolitan area until Thursday morning

A weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday at 9:21 p.m. for dense fog until Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The alert is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.
"Widespread low clouds are leading to reduced visibilities across much of the forecast area this evening. Areas of patchy fog may develop through the overnight hours ahead of a slowly moving warm front. The southeastern Midlands are most likely to see locally dense fog prior to the frontal passage and will be monitored for a Dense Fog Advisory later tonight. If traveling tonight, be prepared for the possibility of reduced visibilities. Should you encounter dense fog, drive slow and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," says the NWS.
Guidance from the NWS for navigating foggy conditions
If you need to drive through fog, remember these safety guidelines:
Moderate your speed:
• Slow down and allow extra travel time to reach your destination safely.
Visibility matters:
• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which automatically activate your taillights. Utilize fog lights if your vehicle is equipped with them.
Avoid high-beams:
• Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.
Keep a safe distance:
• Leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.
Stay in your lane:
• To ensure you are staying in the correct lane, use the road's lane markings as a guide.
Visibility near zero:
• In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, initiate your hazard lights and locate a secure spot, such as a nearby business parking area, to pull over and come to a halt.
No parking options:
• If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights are not illuminated, reducing the risk of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.
By adhering to these recommendations from the NWS, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring your well-being.
Source: The National Weather Service
