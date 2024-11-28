Update: Weather alert for gusty showers in Seminole and Decatur counties early Thursday morning

Locations impacted by the alert include Bainbridge, Donalsonville, Marianna, Greensboro, West Bainbridge, Chattahoochee, Malone, Sneads, Gretna, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Alford, Iron City, Brinson, Bascom, Douglas City, Recovery, Lovedale and Dellwood.

According to the NWS, "If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building."

Rainy day rules: How to stay safe in heavy precipitation

When heavy rain strikes, safety is paramount. Equip yourself with these guidelines from the NWS to navigate wet roads and avoid hazards:

Beware of rapid water flow:

• During heavy rain, avoid playing near culverts or drainage ditches, where swift-moving water can pose a serious risk.

Maintain safe driving distances:

• The two-second rule for following distance is your ally in heavy rain. Extend it to four seconds to ensure safe spacing in adverse conditions.

Slow down and drive with care:

• On wet roads, reducing your speed is crucial. Ease off the gas pedal gradually and avoid abrupt braking to prevent skidding.

Choose your lane wisely:

• Stick to the middle lanes to minimize the risk of hydroplaning. Outer lanes are more prone to accumulating water.

Visibility matters:

• Enhance your visibility in heavy rain by turning on your headlights. Watch out for vehicles in blind spots, as rain-smeared windows can obscure them.

Watch out for slippery roads:

• The first half-hour of rain is when roads are slickest due to a mix of rain, grime, and oil. Exercise heightened caution during this period.

Keep a safe distance from large vehicles:

• Large trucks and buses can reduce your visibility with tire spray. Avoid tailgating and pass them swiftly and safely.

Mind your windshield wipers:

Overloaded wiper blades can hinder visibility. If rain severely limits your sight, pull over and wait for conditions to improve. Seek refuge at rest areas or protected spots. When stopping roadside, position your vehicle as far off the road as possible, ideally beyond guardrails. Keep your headlights on and activate emergency flashers to alert other drivers.

By following these safety measures, you can significantly reduce risks and ensure your well-being when heavy rain pours down. Stay informed about weather conditions and heed advice from local authorities to make your journey safe and sound.

Source: The National Weather Service