Update: Tropical storm warning affecting Bryan County until Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service issued an updated tropical storm warning at 5:14 a.m. on Tuesday in effect until 1:15 p.m.

According to the NWS, "* LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Richmond Hill - Pembroke - Keller * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. - Some roads impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. - Isolated to scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from saltwater inundation. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding could prompt widespread rescues. As event unfolds, rescues could become impossible. - Rivers and tributaries could overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers with strong currents. Flood control systems and barriers could become stressed or overwhelmed. - Flood waters will enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Flood waters could render escape routes impassable. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become impossible and life threatening. Widespread road and bridge closures with most weakened or washed out. - Drinking water and sewer services could be negatively impacted. - Hazardous containers and materials could possibly be present in flood waters. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes."

Source: The National Weather Service