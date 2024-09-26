Update: Tropical cyclone statement issued for Savannah until Thursday afternoon

On Thursday at 5:29 a.m. an updated tropical cyclone statement was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until 1:30 p.m. The statement is for Effingham, Bryan and Chatham counties.

The following information is provided by the NWS:

This product covers southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Allendale, Beaufort, Bulloch, Candler, Charleston, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Dorchester, Effingham, Evans, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Colleton, Inland Jasper, Inland Liberty, Inland McIntosh, Jenkins, Long, Screven, Tattnall, and Tidal Berkeley STORM INFORMATION: - About 620 miles south-southwest of Savannah GA - 24.2N 86.2W - Storm Intensity 90 mph - Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 12 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Helene is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane as it moves northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today. The storm is forecast to make landfall around the Big Bend area of Florida this evening, tracking northward across Georgia tonight into early Friday. Helene is forecast to become a very large storm, with impacts extending well to the east of where the storm tracks. There is an high risk for tornadoes associated with Helene. The risk for tornadoes will increase this afternoon and peak tonight into early Friday morning. Tropical storm force winds, mainly in frequent gusts of 40 to 60 mph, are forecast to increase across Southeast Georgia and the adjacent Atlantic Georgia waters this evening, then expand into Southeast South Carolina and the adjacent coastal waters tonight. Wind speeds should peak late tonight as the center of Helene moves across central Georgia. Clusters of showers associated with Helene are beginning to impact Southeast Georgia as of early this morning. Later today into tonight, outer rainbands from Helene will increase in both coverage and intensity across the remainder of Southeast Georgia and Southeast South Carolina. The rain will quickly end Friday morning as Helene moves into the southern Appalachians. Rainfall amounts will average 1.5 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts possible, especially west of the Interstate 95 corridor. Minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas is likely in some areas with isolated flash flooding possible. Storm surge inundation of 1 to 3 feet is possible along the coast of Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry today into tonight. In addition, high surf, strong and dangerous rip currents, and beach erosion are likely at all area beaches today and Friday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * TORNADOES: Protect against a particularly dangerous tornado event having possible extensive impacts across Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Numerous tornadoes can greatly hinder the execution of emergency plans. - Tornadoes could produce pockets of extensive destruction, power loss, and communications failures. In some locations, tornado winds and deadly projectiles demolish sturdy buildings, sweep away structures upon weak foundations, obliterate mobile homes, snap off and uproot large trees, lift vehicles off the ground and throw with distance, and destroy small boats destroyed. WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. - Some roads impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. - Isolated to scattered power and communications outages. SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across coastal South Carolina and coastal Georgia. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation of saltwater mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots farther inland near rivers and creeks. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions hazardous in places where surge water covers the road. - Minor to moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf possibly breaching dunes, mainly in normally vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across far interior Southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding could prompt many rescues. - Rivers and tributaries could rapidly overflow their banks in multiple locations. Small streams, creeks, canals, ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers could become stressed. - Flood waters could enter many structures within multiple communities; some structures become uninhabitable or are washed away. Flood waters could cover multiple escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. - Drinking water and sewer services could be negatively impacted. - Hazardous containers and materials could possibly be present in flood waters. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the remainder of Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia. OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: In addition to coastal inundation, high surf, strong and dangerous rip currents and beach erosion can be expected. OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options.