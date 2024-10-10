Update: Tropical cyclone statement for Inland Glynn and Coastal Glynn until 1 a.m. Friday

On Thursday at 4:55 p.m. an updated tropical cyclone statement was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until Friday at 1 a.m.

The following information is provided by the NWS:

This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia STORM INFORMATION: - About 310 miles east of Jacksonville FL - 29.5N 76.3W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement East or 80 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Milton has been designated a 'Post-Tropical' Storm System as it accelerates eastward across the open waters of the western Atlantic Ocean. A tight pressure gradient between post-tropical Milton and high pressure to our north will keep windy conditions in place across coastal northeast Florida through this evening. Moderate to major coastal flooding will continue during the evening and overnight high tide cycles all along the Atlantic coast and within the St. Johns River basin and its tributaries, and Coastal Flood Warnings and advisories have replaced the Storm Surge Warning that was in effect. Remember to 'Turn Around, Don't Drown' if you encounter a flooded roadway or intersection. Never attempt to drive around barricades. Please listen to local officials for notifications on the status of ongoing evacuation orders. Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories remain in effect for flooding around times of high tide along the Atlantic coast and within the St. Johns River and its tributaries. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- If your home or shelter was damaged, be alert to the smell of gas leaks and be cautious around electrical wiring, broken glass, jagged metal and wood, and protruding nails and screws. Check to see if everyone in your group is OK. Administer first aid to those who are injured. If possible, call 9 1 for any serious injuries. Remember, it may be difficult for emergency responders to arrive quickly. Check in with your emergency points of contact. Let them know your location and status. Keep conversations short and to the point. Do not tie up communications systems. Check on your neighbors. If necessary, help them connect with their points of contact. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities have inspected roads and bridges and have given the all clear. Hazards like downed power lines and trees, washed out roads, continued flooding in low-lying areas and non-functioning traffic lights make travel difficult. Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate road hazards. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the all clear. Allow time for officials to inspect bridges and overpasses and to mark washed-out roads. When entering areas that have been heavily damaged, bring along a GPS-enabled device to help with street navigation. Do not drive on roads that have been marked closed. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lanterns. Be aware of sparks that can ignite natural gas or other leaking flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the weather conditions are safe. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off the roof. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause flying debris. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings.