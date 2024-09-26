Update: Tropical cyclone statement for Georgia until Thursday afternoon

On Thursday at 5:24 a.m. an updated tropical cyclone statement was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until 1:30 p.m. The statement is for Dawson, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Bibb and Muscogee counties.

The following information is provided by the NWS:

This product covers North and Central Georgia CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Lamar, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Muscogee, Peach, Pulaski, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Telfair, Twiggs, Upson, Webster, and Wilcox - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Laurens, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Taliaferro, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Union, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilkes, and Wilkinson STORM INFORMATION: - About 670 miles south of Atlanta GA or about 610 miles south-southwest of Macon GA - 24.2N 86.2W - Storm Intensity 90 mph - Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 12 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Helene, currently southwest of the Florida Peninsula, will accelerate northward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico today. Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall along the Big Bend of Florida on this evening. Due to the intensity and fast forward motion, unprecendented wind and flooding impacts, rivaling or exceeding those of Hurricanes Opal (1995), Irma (2017) and Michael (2018), are expected across the north and central Georgia. Several areas have already received 2 to 4 inches of rain in the last 24 hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches, with localized amounts over 10 inches, are expected. The highest amounts will occur over a wide swath paralleling I-85 into northeast and east central Georgia. Widespread flooding is expected with significant flash flooding and moderate to major river flooding possible. Tropical storm and hurricane force wind gusts, potentially exceeding 80 mph, are expected to begin across the southern portion of the forecast area on this evening, then quickly spread north overnight into Friday morning. Given the saturated soils, widespread downing of trees and significant power outages are expected. Prepare for an extended period of power loss! Short-lived tornadoes will also be possible across east-central Georgia today through early Friday morning, with the greatest potential over areas north and east of the track of Helene. Helene will be an expansive system with impacts occurring well away from the storm center. All preparations should be rushed to completion before impacts begin. The time to act is now! POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across northeast Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible significant to extensive impacts across north and central Georgia. WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across central Georgia. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Also, protect against dangerous wind having possible limited to significant impacts across the remainder of central and north Georgia. TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across east central Georgia. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the remaineder of north and central Georgia. Follow the advice of local officials. Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area.