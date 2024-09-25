Update: Tropical cyclone statement for Columbia and Richmond counties until 1 a.m. Thursday

On Wednesday at 5:44 p.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated tropical cyclone statement in effect until Thursday at 1:45 a.m.

The following information is provided by the NWS:

This product covers the Midlands of central South Carolina and east central Georgia CSRA *Strong winds, tornadoes, and periods of heavy rain are expected from Hurricane Helene late Thursday into Friday** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Burke, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Columbia, Edgefield, Lexington, Lincoln, McCormick, McDuffie, Newberry, Northwestern Orangeburg, Richland, Richmond, Saluda, and Southeastern Orangeburg - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Chesterfield, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster, and Sumter CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Burke, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Columbia, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Lincoln, McCormick, McDuffie, Newberry, Northern Lancaster, Northwestern Orangeburg, Richland, Richmond, Saluda, Southeastern Orangeburg, Southern Lancaster, and Sumter STORM INFORMATION: - About 860 miles south-southwest of Columbia SC or about 810 miles south-southwest of Augusta GA - 22.5N 86.6W - Storm Intensity 85 mph - Movement North or 355 degrees at 12 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Helene is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane as it moves north across the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. The hurricane is expected to reach the Florida Big Bend coast Thursday evening. Then, Helene will track north across Georgia on Thursday night into Friday morning. Helene is forecast to become a very large storm, with impacts expected to extend well east of the center of the storm. Helene's fast forward speed will allow strong, damaging winds, especially in gusts, to penetrate well inland across the southeastern United States. Rainfall amounts across central South Carolina and east central Georgia are expected to range from 3 to 5 inches in the CSRA to 2 to 3 inches in the Midlands and Pee Dee. Isolated higher amounts are possible. Rainfall rates will increase through Thursday, with the heaviest rain bands expected Thursday night into early Friday morning. Tropical storm force winds are possible Thursday night into early Friday morning over central South Carolina and the CSRA of Georgia. Tornadoes will also be possible with highest confidence south and east of I-20 late Thursday into Thursday night. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the Midlands of central South Carolina and east central Georgia CSRA. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across the region, especially south and east of I-20. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the CSRA and south/central Midlands. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Prepare for rainfall flooding having possible minor/moderate impacts across the north Midlands and Pee Dee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding.