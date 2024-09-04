Update: Rip current statement issued for Glynn County until Wednesday evening

Rip currents, swift channels of water flowing away from the shore at surf beaches, can turn a day at the beach into a dangerous situation. Understanding how to respond when caught in one is crucial. The NWS offers these life-saving tips:

Stay calm - they won't drag you under:

Go with the flow, but not toward the beach:

Trying to swim directly toward the beach when caught in a rip current is futile and exhausting. The current is too strong. Instead, swim parallel to the shore and away from the rip current's grip.

Call for help if necessary:

If you find yourself unable to reach the shore, try to relax. Turn to face the shore, tread water, and signal for help by shouting or waving your arms. This increases your visibility to potential rescuers.

Seek lifeguarded beaches for added safety:

Whenever possible, opt for beaches with lifeguards. Their watchful eyes and swift response can make all the difference in a water emergency.

Never brave the waves alone on unguarded shores:

If you decide to swim at beaches without lifeguards, establish a cardinal rule: never go solo. Always bring a companion, and ensure they have a cell phone to call 911 if needed.

With these insights into rip currents and how to react, you can enhance your safety when enjoying the beach. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize your well-being while relishing the surf.

Source: The National Weather Service