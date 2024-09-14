Update: Rip current statement for Bryan and Chatham counties until Saturday evening

Navigating rip currents: Your survival manual

Rip currents are channelized currents of water flowing away from shore at surf beaches. The speeds can vary from moment to moment and can quickly increase to become dangerous to anyone entering the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the strongest swimmer away from shore. Trying to swim against a rip current will only use up your energy; the energy you need to survive and escape the rip current. If you get caught in a rip current, try to stay calm and follow the below advice from the NWS:

Keep your cool - they won't drag you under:

Don't panic - rip currents won’t pull you underwater.

Don't swim against the current:

Trying to swim directly toward the beach when caught in a rip current is futile and exhausting. The current is too strong. Instead, swim parallel to the shore and away from the rip current's grip.

Signal for help if necessary:

If you find yourself unable to make it back to shore, stay calm. Turn to face the shore, tread water, and signal for help by calling out or waving your arms. Rescuers are more likely to spot you.

Seek lifeguarded beaches for added safety:

If at all possible, only swim at beaches with lifeguards.

Never swim alone on unguarded beaches:

If you decide to swim at beaches without lifeguards, establish a cardinal rule: never go solo. Always bring a companion, and ensure they have a cell phone to call 911 if needed.

Rip currents are formidable natural forces, but knowing how to react can significantly increase your chances of safely navigating these challenging waters. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize safety when enjoying the surf.

Source: The National Weather Service