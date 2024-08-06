Atlanta Weather

Update: High surf advisory affecting Glynn and Camden counties until Tuesday evening – breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet foreseen

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

On Tuesday at 5:06 a.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated high surf advisory in effect until 8 p.m.

The NWS says to expect, "Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet."

"Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," explains the NWS. "If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Update: Rip current statement for Glynn and Camden counties until Wednesday morning16m ago
Placeholder Image

Update: Rip current statement affecting Georgia until Tuesday evening
Placeholder Image

Coastal flood advisory issued for Glynn and Camden counties until Tuesday evening16m ago
Placeholder Image

Flood advisory issued for Georgia Saturday evening
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Update: Effingham County under a tropical storm warning until Tuesday afternoon10m ago
Update: Storm surge warning issued for Chatham County until Tuesday afternoon10m ago
Update: Tropical storm warning affecting Chatham County until Tuesday afternoon10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photo

Julie Chrisley wants to stay in prison during upcoming Atlanta hearing
Trump-backed Georgia Election Board seeks new rules and focuses on Fulton County
Black women entrepreneurs fear attacks on DEI funding threaten future