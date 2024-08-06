Update: High surf advisory affecting Glynn and Camden counties until Tuesday evening – breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet foreseen

On Tuesday at 5:06 a.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated high surf advisory in effect until 8 p.m.

The NWS says to expect, "Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet."

"Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," explains the NWS. "If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."