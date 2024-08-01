Update: Heat advisory issued for Georgia until Thursday night

Hot weather safety: NWS tips for staying safe and healthy

• Stay hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

• Seek cool shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.

• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Never leave young children and pets unattended in hot vehicles - car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.

• Select the ideal time: When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Recognize the warning signs and familiarize yourself with symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.

Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:

• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.

Source: The National Weather Service