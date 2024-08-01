Breaking: A massive prisoner swap involving the United States and Russia is underway, an AP source says
Update: Heat advisory issued for Georgia until Thursday night

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 hours ago

On Thursday at 2:37 a.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated heat advisory valid for Thursday between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. The advisory is for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery and Toombs counties.

The NWS says, "Heat index values up to 110 degrees expected."

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," adds the NWS.

Hot weather safety: NWS tips for staying safe and healthy

Stay hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

Seek cool shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.

Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.

Child and pet safety: Never leave young children and pets unattended in hot vehicles - car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.

Select the ideal time: When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Recognize heat-related issues: Recognize the warning signs and familiarize yourself with symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.

Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:

• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.

Source: The National Weather Service

