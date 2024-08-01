Update: Heat advisory for Georgia for Thursday

On Wednesday at 7:54 p.m. an updated heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Thursday between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. The advisory is for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Heard, Coweta, Fayette and Clayton counties.
The NWS states, "Heat index values up to 107 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," adds the NWS.
Beating the heat: NWS Heat safety guidelines
• Stay hydrated: Remember to drink plenty of fluids.
• Find cool shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.
• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles, especially when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures within minutes.
• Caution outdoors: If you must work or spend time outdoors, take extra precautions.
• Optimal timing: If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when the heat is less intense.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Stay cool with clothing: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.
Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:
• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.
Source: The National Weather Service