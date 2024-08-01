Update: Heat advisory for Georgia for Thursday

Beating the heat: NWS Heat safety guidelines

• Stay hydrated: Remember to drink plenty of fluids.

• Find cool shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.

• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles, especially when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures within minutes.

• Caution outdoors: If you must work or spend time outdoors, take extra precautions.

• Optimal timing: If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when the heat is less intense.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Stay cool with clothing: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.

Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:

• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.

Source: The National Weather Service