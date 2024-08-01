Exclusive: How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Update: Heat advisory affecting Georgia until Thursday evening

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The National Weather Service issued an updated heat advisory at 7:04 a.m. on Thursday valid for Thursday between noon and 8 p.m. The advisory is for Inland Bryan, Inland Liberty, Coastal Liberty, Inland McIntosh, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Colleton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Jasper, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley as well as Bryan, Chatham, Dorchester, Beaufort and Charleston counties.

The NWS states, "Heat index values up to 111 degrees expected."

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," states the NWS.

NWS Heat wave safety tips: Stay safe with these recommendations

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.

Find cool shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.

Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.

Child and pet safety: Never leave young children and pets alone in vehicles, especially during hot weather when car interiors can become dangerously hot in a matter of minutes.

Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.

Time your activities wisely: If possible, move strenuous activities to early morning or evening for more favorable conditions.

Recognize heat-related issues: Familiarize yourself with warning signs and how tp recognize the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to help your body stay cool.

Additional tips for outdoor workers:

• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.

Source: The National Weather Service

