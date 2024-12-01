Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Update: Frost advisory issued for Camden County until Sunday morning

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

On Sunday at 2:35 a.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated frost advisory in effect until 8 a.m.

The NWS describes, "Temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation for portions of inland northeast Florida."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," explains the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

Frost advisory - this is what it means

Frost advisories are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary) when temperatures, winds, and sky cover are favorable for frost development. This is most likely to happen when the temperature is 36 degrees or less. In some cases, the frost is severe enough to end the growing season and is then referred to as a 'killing frost'.

According to the NWS, if a frost advisory is issued for your area, cover up sensitive plants before the sun sets so that it can help retain heat near the plants, or move the plants indoors for the night, if possible.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
Frost advisory for Camden County for Sunday
Placeholder Image
Update: Frost advisory forecast to expire at 9 a.m.
Placeholder Image
Coastal Bryan and Coastal Chatham under a frost advisory Saturday
Placeholder Image
Update: Frost advisory affecting Inland Chatham and McIntosh County Saturday
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Update: Georgia under a freeze warning until Sunday morning41m ago
Freeze watch for Georgia for Monday41m ago
Frost advisory for Camden County for Sunday
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips