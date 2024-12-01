Update: Frost advisory issued for Camden County until Sunday morning

On Sunday at 2:35 a.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated frost advisory in effect until 8 a.m.

The NWS describes, "Temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation for portions of inland northeast Florida."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," explains the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."