Update: Frost advisory for Southeast Georgia for Saturday

On Friday at 6:32 p.m. an updated frost advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Saturday between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. The advisory is for Coastal Bryan and Coastal Chatham as well as McIntosh County.

The NWS states, "Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation away from the immediate coast."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," states the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."