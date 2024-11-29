Update: Frost advisory for Southeast Georgia for Saturday

On Friday at 6:32 p.m. an updated frost advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Saturday between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. The advisory is for Coastal Bryan and Coastal Chatham as well as McIntosh County.
The NWS states, "Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation away from the immediate coast."
"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," states the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."
Frost advisory - this is what it means
Frost advisories are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary) when temperatures, winds, and sky cover are favorable for frost development. This is most likely to happen when the temperature is 36 degrees or less. In some cases, the frost is severe enough to end the growing season and is then referred to as a 'killing frost'.
According to the NWS, if a frost advisory is issued for your area, cover up sensitive plants before the sun sets so that it can help retain heat near the plants, or move the plants indoors for the night, if possible.
Source: The National Weather Service