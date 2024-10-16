Breaking: Fulton DA seeks to reinstate criminal charges against Trump in Georgia election interference case
Atlanta Weather

Update: Frost advisory affecting Georgia Thursday

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Wednesday at 2:21 p.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated frost advisory valid for Thursday between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. The advisory is for Dawson, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding and Henry counties.

The NWS describes, "Temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," adds the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

What to do if there is a frost advisory

Frost advisories are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary) when temperatures, winds, and sky cover are favorable for frost development. This is most likely to happen when the temperature is 36 degrees or less. In some cases, the frost is severe enough to end the growing season and is then referred to as a 'killing frost'.

According to the NWS, if a frost advisory is issued for your area, cover up sensitive plants before the sun sets so that it can help retain heat near the plants, or move the plants indoors for the night, if possible.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Frost advisory affecting Georgia Thursday
Placeholder Image

Freeze warning: Tips on protecting your home, plants and pets
Placeholder Image

Be prepared for fire danger in Georgia until Monday evening
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Coldest night of fall ahead, with frost advisory in Atlanta, freeze warning in mountains
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Freeze warning: Tips on protecting your home, plants and pets
How and when to protect your pipes from freezing
Frost advisory affecting Georgia Thursday
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Coldest night of fall ahead, with frost advisory in Atlanta, freeze warning in mountains
How does Georgia stack up on healthy school meals? Pretty good
Early voting in Georgia 2024: See how many ballots have been cast so far