Update: Freeze watch issued for Georgia for Tuesday

On Sunday at 8:19 a.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated freeze watch valid for Tuesday between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. The watch is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS comments, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," describes the NWS. "Take measures to protect young children, the elderly and the homeless. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."