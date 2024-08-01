Update: Excessive heat watch issued for Georgia until Thursday evening

On Thursday at 1:15 a.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated excessive heat watch valid for Thursday between noon and 8 p.m. The watch is for Inland Bryan, Inland Liberty, Coastal Liberty, Inland McIntosh, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Colleton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Jasper, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley as well as Bryan, Chatham, Dorchester, Beaufort and Charleston counties.
The NWS states, "Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 degrees possible."
"Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events," explains the NWS.
Mastering the heat: NWS Guidelines for staying safe in high temperatures
• Stay hydrated: Make sure to drink plenty of fluids.
• Seek cool shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.
• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Take every precaution to never leave young children and pets alone in vehicles, especially in extreme heat when car interiors can quickly become hazardous.
• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.
• Optimal timing: If possible, move strenuous activities to early morning or evening for more favorable conditions.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:
• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.
• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.
Source: The National Weather Service