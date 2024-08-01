Update: Excessive heat watch issued for Georgia until Thursday evening

Mastering the heat: NWS Guidelines for staying safe in high temperatures

• Stay hydrated: Make sure to drink plenty of fluids.

• Seek cool shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.

• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Take every precaution to never leave young children and pets alone in vehicles, especially in extreme heat when car interiors can quickly become hazardous.

• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.

• Optimal timing: If possible, move strenuous activities to early morning or evening for more favorable conditions.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:

• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.

• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.

Source: The National Weather Service