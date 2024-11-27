Update: Dense fog advisory issued for Georgia until Wednesday morning

Fog safety: Tips from the NWS for safe travels

When a dense fog advisory is issued for your area, it means that widespread dense fog has developed and visibility can plummet to a quarter-mile or less. These conditions pose challenges for travel, so exercise extra caution on the road or consider postponing your trip if possible.

If driving through fog becomes inevitable, remember these safety guidelines:

Reduce speed:

Slow down and allocate extra time for your trip to reach your destination safely.

Visibility matters:

Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If available, employ your fog lights.

Avoid high-beams:

Refrain from using high-beam lights, as they create glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Maintain safe gaps:

Maintain a significant following distance to account for abrupt stops or shifts in traffic patterns.

Stay in your lane:

To ensure you are staying in the correct lane, use the road's lane markings as a guide.

Visibility near zero:

In situations of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a secure location, such as a nearby business's parking lot, to pull over and come to a stop.

No parking options:

If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights are not illuminated, reducing the risk of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.

By adhering to these precautions from the NWS, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the likelihood of accidents and ensuring your personal safety.

Source: The National Weather Service