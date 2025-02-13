Update: Dense fog advisory predicted to expire at 3 a.m.

The advisory was for Jenkins and Screven counties.
Fog safety: Tips from the National Weather Service for safe travels
If a dense fog advisory is issued for your area, it means that widespread dense fog has developed and visibility often drops to just a quarter-mile or less. These conditions can make driving challenging, so exercise extreme caution on the road, and if possible, consider delaying your trip.
If you must venture out in foggy conditions, keep these safety tips from the NWS in mind:
Reduce speed:
Slow down and allow extra travel time to reach your destination safely.
Visibility priority:
Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If you have fog lights, use them.
Avoid high-beams:
Refrain from using high-beam lights, as they create glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.
Keep a safe distance:
Maintain a generous following distance to account for abrupt stops or shifting traffic patterns.
Stay in your lane:
Use the road's lane markings as a guide to remaining in the correct lane.
Zero visibility strategy:
In situations of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a secure location, such as a nearby business's parking lot, to pull over and come to a stop.
Limited parking options:
If no parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far to the roadside as possible. Once stationary, turn off all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights are not illuminated, reducing the risk of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.
By adhering to these precautions from the NWS, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the likelihood of accidents and ensuring your personal safety.
Source: The National Weather Service
At least it's not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch
While Atlanta will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain, most of North Georgia will see 3 to 5 inches by Thursday. Some isolated areas could get as much as 7 inches.
Atlanta tops the nation with major 4th grade reading gains. This program could be why
Fourth graders in Atlanta Public Schools made significant progress in national math and reading tests. Now the district will expand its reading program to middle schools.
