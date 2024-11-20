Update: Anticipate gusty showers in Southwest Georgia Tuesday evening

Locations impacted by the alert include Tallahassee, Quincy, Havana, Blountstown, Midway, Port St. Joe, Bainbridge, Stonemill Creek, Chattahoochee, Greensboro, Orange, Wewahitchka, Sneads, Gretna, Bristol, Grand Ridge, Attapulgus, Climax, Rock Bluff and Honeyville.

The NWS describes, "If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building."

Navigating rainy roads: Safety tips for wet weather

When heavy rain pours, the risk of flooding and treacherous roads rises. Here's your guide from the NWS to staying safe during downpours:

Beware of swollen waterways:

• Do not play in or around culverts or drainage ditches as swiftly moving water that occurs during heavy rain can sweep you away.

Maintain safe driving distances:

• Use the two-second rule to maintain a safe distance from the car in front of you and allow an extra two seconds in heavy rain.

Slow down and stay cautious:

• If it is raining and the roads are wet, slow down. Take your foot off the accelerator and let your speed drop gradually. Never use the brakes suddenly because this may cause the car to skid.

Choose your lane wisely:

• Stay toward the middle lanes - water tends to pool in the outside lanes.

Visibility matters:

• Turn on your headlights.

• Be careful of other vehicles to the rear and in blind spot areas as they are especially difficult to see through rain-spattered windows.

Watch out for slippery roads:

• Be extra careful during the first half hour after rain begins. Grime and oil on the road surface mix with water to make the road slippery.

Keep a safe distance from large vehicles:

• Don't follow large trucks or buses too closely. The spray created by their large tires reduces your vision. Take care when passing them as well; if you must pass, do so quickly and safely.

Mind your windshield wipers:

• Heavy rain can overload the wiper blades. When visibility is so limited that the edges of the road or other vehicles cannot be seen at a safe distance, it is time to pull over and wait for the rain to ease up. It is best to stop at rest areas or other protected areas. If the roadside is your only option, pull off as far as possible, preferably past the end of a guard rail, and wait until the storm passes. Keep your headlights on and turn on emergency flashers to alert other drivers.

In the face of heavy rain, these precautions can make a significant difference in ensuring your safety on the road. Remember to stay informed about weather conditions and heed guidance from local authorities for a secure journey.

Source: The National Weather Service