Tropical storm watch issued for Spalding County until Wednesday evening

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch at 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday in effect until 7:15 p.m.

"A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 85 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Thursday evening until Friday morning," states the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service